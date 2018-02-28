Colts' Andrew Luck: Progressing, but not yet throwing football
Colts head coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Luck (shoulder) hasn't resumed throwing a football yet, but is "checking every box" in his recovery and will join the Colts on April 2 for the start of the team's offseason program, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
While Luck hasn't been cleared to throw a football since the Colts shut him down in October after he experienced renewed soreness in surgically repaired right shoulder, the quarterback did resume a throwing program earlier this month. It seems he remains in the initial stages of said program, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported last week that Luck was throwing with weighted balls and had dismissed the possibility of a follow-up surgery on his shoulder. Reich's comments seemingly support the notion that Luck has incurred no setbacks and is progressing as expected, and more information regarding where the 28-year-old stands in his recovery should become available in April. Even if Luck is able to throw without any significant limitations during Organized Team Activities, expect the Colts to restrict his activity throughout training camp.
