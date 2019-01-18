Colts' Andrew Luck: Puts shoulder injury behind him
Luck completed 67 percent of his passes for 4,592 yards with 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018. He gained 148 rushing yards and no touchdowns on 46 carries.
Fourteen and a half months ago, Luck's future in football was in question due to unrelenting problems with his throwing shoulder. A gradual and patient recovery process has made the quarterback as good as new again, though, as Luck -- making his return after missing the entire 2017 season -- turned in arguably the best season of his career while leading a slow-starting Colts squad to the playoffs for the first time in four years. The performance earned him PFWA's 2018 NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors, according to Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site, and positions Luck as one of the most desirable quarterbacks in fantasy ahead of the 2019 campaign. His standing only figures to only improve depending on what Indianapolis does with its league-leading boatload of cap space.
