Colts' Andrew Luck: Racks up big numbers in defeat

Luck completed 38 of 59 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Colts' 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.

Luck matched Tom Brady pass for pass, and his final numbers were actually slightly better than the Patriots quarterback. However, that still added up to a two-touchdown defeat for the Colts, which saw New England storm back for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after Luck had pulled Indianapolis to within 24-17 with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Erik Swoope. Luck did comfortably exceed the 300-yard mark for the second consecutive game, and his YPA was once again over 6.0 after a pair of contests where he'd checked in under that figure. Luck's longest completion was still a relatively modest 28 yards Thursday, but his 7:2 TD:INT and 829 passing yards over the last games undoubtedly has fantasy owners pleased. He'll look to stay hot against the Jets in a Week 6 battle.