Colts' Andrew Luck: Racks up big numbers in defeat
Luck completed 38 of 59 passes for 365 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Colts' 38-24 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.
Luck matched Tom Brady pass for pass, and his final numbers were actually slightly better than the Patriots quarterback. However, that still added up to a two-touchdown defeat for the Colts, which saw New England storm back for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter after Luck had pulled Indianapolis to within 24-17 with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Erik Swoope. Luck did comfortably exceed the 300-yard mark for the second consecutive game, and his YPA was once again over 6.0 after a pair of contests where he'd checked in under that figure. Luck's longest completion was still a relatively modest 28 yards Thursday, but his 7:2 TD:INT and 829 passing yards over the last games undoubtedly has fantasy owners pleased. He'll look to stay hot against the Jets in a Week 6 battle.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for 464 yards, four scores•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: No health concerns on final play•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Grounded in Philly•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Tosses two scores in Week 2 win•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Doesn't have issues with shoulder/arm•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Tops 300 yards in long-awaited return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Yeldon set to star
With Leonard Fournette's hamstring injuries lingering, T.J. Yeldon has a huge opportunity in...
-
Best Week 5 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Fantasy football top-rated projections
FantasyPros just named Heath Cummings the most most accurate Fantasy expert in the entire...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Boyd vs, Sanders for Week 5 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Tyler Boyd vs. Emmanuel...