Colts' Andrew Luck: Ready to go in training camp

Though Luck (shoulder) will work without limitations in training camp, he'll mimic a regular-season practice schedule that includes routine days off, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

While it's encouraging that Luck is finally ready to practice full-go, he hasn't played a game in 19 months, so there's an air of uncertainty surrounding his 2018 fantasy prospects. In that context, the 28-year-old can likely be had at a discounted value in drafts and auctions, though if he's able to avoid any setbacks with his shoulder, Luck could provide a nice return on investment. Additionally, the statistical ceiling of passing weapons like T.Y. Hilton, Ryan Grant, Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle is largely tied to the health of Indy's franchise QB, with backup Jacoby Brissett not in the same stratosphere as Luck as a passer.