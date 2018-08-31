Colts' Andrew Luck: Ready to practice Monday

Luck (foot) has been cleared to resume practicing Monday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Luck has been held out of practice this week while resting a minor foot injury that he was able to play through in the Colts' third preseason game. He completed 20 of 32 passes for 204 yard with a touchdown and an interception in three preseason appearances, and he'll now have a full week to prepare for the Sept. 9 season opener at home against Cincinnati. There hasn't been much mention of Luck's surgically repaired shoulder since the start of training camp.

