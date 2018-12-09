Colts' Andrew Luck: Redounds with strong game Sunday

Luck completed 27 of 41 passing attempts for 399 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 24-21 win over the Texans. He added 16 yards on six rushing attempts.

A week after getting shut out by Jacksonville, Luck responded with his second-best yardage total of the season on the way to a key divisional win on the road. While the 29-year-old was kept out of the end zone for a fifth consecutive quarter to open the game, he would lead three straight scoring drives in the second to give the Colts a 17-7 lead at the half. Luck returns home Week 15 for yet another tough matchup with Dallas.