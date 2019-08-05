Colts' Andrew Luck: Remains confident he'll play Week 1

Luck said he has no doubt he'll be ready for the start of the regular season, but he still is a little concerned about his calf injury, according to Peter King of NBC Sports. "At times I do worry about it. It can be frustrating," Luck said.

Luck isn't practicing this week after a setback to a calf strain that also kept him off the field in offseason workouts. While three MRIs showed nothing more than a strain, Luck has slightly left the door open that the calf problem could linger. Luck and the team say they are confident that he'll be ready for Week 1, but fantasy owners should closely watch his status given that a 2015 torn shoulder labrum ultimately kept Luck out of the entire 2017 season campaign despite routine updates suggesting the contrary.