Colts' Andrew Luck: Return to game action not imminent
Though Luck (right shoulder) has resumed practicing, ESPN's Mike Wells suggests that the QB is "likely still a few weeks away from playing in a game."
Luck, who was a limited practice participant Wednesday, won't practice Thursday in order order to focus on rehab work, but he's slated to return to the field Friday. While the Colts haven't presented a precise timetable for Luck's return to game action, it is acknowledged that he won't play this weekend, setting the stage for Jacoby Brissett to start his fourth straight game at QB on Sunday against the 49ers in Indianapolis.
