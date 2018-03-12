Colts' Andrew Luck: Returning to Indy for medical checkup
Luck (shoulder) "is expected back in the building in Indianapolis this week for a checkup," according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. "Everything is positive here and at this point, I know we heard this last year, but the Colts do expect him to be ready for training camp," Rapoport added.
Luck's recovery will continue to be one of the most scrutinized in all of sports due to his mysteriously lengthy rehab from a labrum injury in his right throwing shoulder. Although he hasn't thrown a football since the first half of the 2017 season, his regimen has included "throwing balls that are heavier than footballs," per Rapoport. The upcoming examination could be a major checkpoint as Luck aims for an appearance on the first day of the Colts' offseason program April 2 and eventually readiness for training camp in late July. In the interim, though, he'll continue to work with throwing gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux in California.
