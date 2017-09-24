Colts' Andrew Luck: Returning to practice soon
Luck (shoulder) is expected to return to practice as early as this coming week, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports.
According to Mortensen, Luck recently contacted Drew Brees, who recommended he get in touch with his physical therapist Kevin Wilk. Luck hasn't suffered a setback during the joint effort between Wilk and the Colts, setting up a potential return to drills in the near future. Assuming Luck completes the final stages of his recovery, he'll definitely play this season, no matter where the Colts stand record-wise, per Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star.
