Colts' Andrew Luck: Ruled out for Week 2
Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Arizona, and it's not certain if he'll practice this week, head coach Chuck Pagano told Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis.
Luck will likely need a week or more of practice before he plays in a game, so it seems like his return won't be for a few weeks unless he surprisingly returns to practice this week. Pagano was unsure whether Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett would start this week after Tolzien struggled in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Rams.
