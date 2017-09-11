Colts' Andrew Luck: Ruled out for Week 2

Luck (shoulder) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Arizona, and it's not certain if he'll practice this week, head coach Chuck Pagano told Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis.

Luck will likely need a week or more of practice before he plays in a game, so it seems like his return won't be for a few weeks unless he surprisingly returns to practice this week. Pagano was unsure whether Scott Tolzien or Jacoby Brissett would start this week after Tolzien struggled in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Rams.