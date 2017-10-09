Colts' Andrew Luck: Ruled out for Week 6

Luck (shoulder) will not play this week against Tennessee, head coach Chuck Pagano announced Monday.

Luck is expected to practice for a second consecutive week as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery. He'll likely increase his activity, but there were reports over the weekend that he may not play until November, but the Colts have not released an official timetable. Jacoby Brissett will start again this week against the TItans.