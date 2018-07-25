Colts' Andrew Luck: Scheduled to start preseason opener

Luck is scheduled to play in the Colts' first preseason game Aug. 9 against the Seahawks, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

While the team still has time to change its mind, new head coach Frank Reich said his current plan is for Luck to start the exhibition opener. The veteran quarterback will have scheduled days off for rest throughout training camp, but he's not expected to have any limitations when he's out on the field. Luck has been throwing regulation NFL footballs since late May, and he threw passes to teammates during June minicamp. His steeply discounted price in fantasy drafts and auctions probably won't last much longer.