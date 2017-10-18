Colts' Andrew Luck: Setback to shoulder injury

Luck has soreness in his surgically-repaired right shoulder and received a cortisone shot, GM Chris Ballard announced. He won't practice this week, but the Colts are not placing him on injured reserve, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star

Ballard said the soreness is not unusual, but this will set back his possible return date as he likely needs a few weeks of practice without soreness before appearing in a game. While Ballard said this didn't mean Luck's season is over, his window to return this year continues to get smaller.