Colts' Andrew Luck: Setback to shoulder injury
Luck has soreness in his surgically-repaired right shoulder and received a cortisone shot, GM Chris Ballard announced. He won't practice this week, but the Colts are not placing him on injured reserve, according to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star
Ballard said the soreness is not unusual, but this will set back his possible return date as he likely needs a few weeks of practice without soreness before appearing in a game. While Ballard said this didn't mean Luck's season is over, his window to return this year continues to get smaller.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Making progress, but not ready for game action•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Unlikely to play until November•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Return to game action not imminent•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Slated to return to practice•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: To be worked back into practice•
-
Zeke will play in Week 7
Ezekiel Elliott won the latest round of his ongoing legal fight, allowing him to play in the...
-
SportsLine rankings: Bench Allen
Out advanced computer model says bench Keenan Allen and start Nelson Agholor
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Smallwood improving
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL Tuesday.
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire: Rawls ready to help
Jamey Eisenberg gives you all the main options to add off the waiver wire for Week 7, including...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...