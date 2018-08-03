Colts' Andrew Luck: Should play about a quarter Thursday
Luck is slated to see around a quarter of work with the Colts' starters in Thursday's preseason opener, Kevin Bowen of 1070thefan reports.
That should result in Luck getting in about 2-to-3 drives, which limits his upside in DFS formats. More importantly though, the QB will be seeing his first game action since Jan. 1, 2017, which represents a major step in Luck's continuing recovery from his (previously) lingering shoulder injury.
