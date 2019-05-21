Colts' Andrew Luck: Sidelined with minor calf strain

Luck did not participate in OTAs on Tuesday due to a calf strain, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

There appear to be no concerns coming from the Colts regarding their starting quarterback's health, as Luck has felt healthy all offseason, and he said last month its been the best of his career. Indianapolis is likely just taking extra precautions with Luck this early in the offseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories