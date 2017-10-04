Colts' Andrew Luck: Slated to return to practice

Luck (shoulder) is slated to return to practice Wednesday, focus on rehab Thursday and then return to practice on Friday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Per the report, Luck will initially participate in individual drills Wednesday, then work with trainers for the remainder of the Colts' practice session. Though the QB's return to practice is a significant milestone, he'll be eased back into the mix gradually, with the team slated to limit and monitor the number of throws Luck makes on a daily basis. With that in mind, there is not a precise timetable for Luck's return to game action, but at this stage, it's assumed that he'll remain out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.