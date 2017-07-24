Colts' Andrew Luck: Starts throwing, but on PUP list

Luck (shoulder) has started a throwing program, but will begin training camp on the preseason PUP list. "We're exactly where I thought we'd be at this time," GM Chris Ballard told the Anderson Herald Bulletin.

This may be more good news than bad news as Luck hadn't thrown all offseason after surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. He can come off the PUP list at any point in the preseason, so the move may be precautionary in case he has a setback and would need to be placed on the regular season PUP list. Ballard said he did expect Luck to be removed from the PUP list before the regular season begins.