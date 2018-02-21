Colts' Andrew Luck: Starts throwing football again
Luck (shoulder) has started throwing a football and doesn't believe he'll need another surgery, the Indianapolis Star reports. "That ship has sailed in my mind, which is also a bit of relief now, if I'm not going to lie," Luck said of the possibility of another surgery on his shoulder.
Luck has been working with quarterbacking gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux in Los Angeles and is throwing the football and strengthening his shoulder. Luck missed the 2017 season after surgery in January 2017 to repair a torn labrum and was shut down in October after he had soreness during a throwing program. With his recent progress, Luck could be ready to participate in Indy's offseason workouts in late April. Despite the improvement, we may not have a real idea if Luck can return to an NFL game until he's seen throwing in team workouts this spring or summer.
