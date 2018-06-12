Colts' Andrew Luck: Starts throwing football in practice

Luck (shoulder) was throwing passes with a football in practice Tuesday, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports. It's the first time he's thrown a football since October 2017.

Luck made some progress during minicamp in late April by taking some snaps and handing the ball off, but this is a significant benchmark. He missed all of the 2017 campaign because of the shoulder injury after posting an impressive 31:13 TD:INT ratio in his fifth year under center for the Colts back in 2016. We'll need to see how his shoulder responds from throwing again, but it's now a lot easier to envision Luck under center for the Colts in 2018.