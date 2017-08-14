Colts' Andrew Luck: Status remains murky

Luck (shoulder) has been throwing the football and his strength level is better than last season, according to GM Chris Ballard. "It's a progression where he's not throwing the football as strong as he wants to because we won't let him," Ballard told ESPN. However, Colts owner Jim Irsay said he cannot "unequivocally" say Luck will start the regular season opener. "We always knew it was going to be a borderline thing," Irsay said.

Luck, who is working his way back from surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder, did not play in Sunday's preseason game since he's on the preseason PUP list. The game allowed reporters an opportunity to ask management about Luck's status. It was a mixed bag of responses as it sounds like Luck is ramping up his activity, but Irsay also said the team had looked into signing a veteran quarterback and didn't find the right fit, the Indianapolis Star reports. Meanwhile Scott Tolzien, Luck's potential replacement, struggled as the starter Sunday.