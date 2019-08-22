Colts' Andrew Luck: Staying busy despite no practice
Luck (calf/ankle) hasn't practiced since July 28, but he's been a regular participant in walk-through sessions and has been working with throwing specialist Tom House, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
Luck has stayed busy during his absence from practice, with the recent work including an on-field workout prior to Saturday's preseason loss to the Browns. He's already been ruled out of practice through the end of this week, but the Colts remain optimistic about having him ready for Week 1 at Los Angeles. Given that he's still dealing with pain, Luck may not have his usual mobility if he does in fact make it back for the opener. For what it's worth, top wideout T.Y. Hilton said he isn't at all worried about the situation, and coach Frank Reich suggested Luck's mental preparation shouldn't be impacted by the absence from live practices. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett will quarterback the first-team offense in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Bears.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Baker down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Brees down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Breakouts 3.0
Heading into the busiest draft season, Jamey Eisenberg shares 12 of the upside players he is...
-
Sleepers 3.0: Lamar, Crowder and more
Jamey Eisenberg reveals his third and final list of sleepers for the 2019 Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg reshapes his final version of Busts to help you avoid potential hazards in...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Gordon
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...