Colts' Andrew Luck: Staying busy despite no practice

Luck (calf/ankle) hasn't practiced since July 28, but he's been a regular participant in walk-through sessions and has been working with throwing specialist Tom House, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

Luck has stayed busy during his absence from practice, with the recent work including an on-field workout prior to Saturday's preseason loss to the Browns. He's already been ruled out of practice through the end of this week, but the Colts remain optimistic about having him ready for Week 1 at Los Angeles. Given that he's still dealing with pain, Luck may not have his usual mobility if he does in fact make it back for the opener. For what it's worth, top wideout T.Y. Hilton said he isn't at all worried about the situation, and coach Frank Reich suggested Luck's mental preparation shouldn't be impacted by the absence from live practices. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett will quarterback the first-team offense in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Bears.