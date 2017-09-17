Play

Colts' Andrew Luck: Still behind schedule

Luck (shoulder) still isn't able to make all the throws he needs to do before participating in practice and probably will miss another 3-4 weeks, Fox's Jay Glazer reported on their Sunday pregame show.

This falls in line with other reports describing Luck's lack of progress. Be prepared to see plenty of Jacoby Brissett and Scott Tolzien over the next few weeks.

