Colts' Andrew Luck: Still bothered by calf strain
Luck (calf) won't practice the next two days, nor will he play in the preseason opener against Buffalo on Aug. 8, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
A calf strain kept Luck off the field throughout the offseason program and now is limiting his participation in training camp. Coach Frank Reich admits the quarterback is still dealing with pain, but Reich also said Luck likely would be able to play if the Colts had a regular-season game this upcoming weekend, per Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis. Reich said it's too early to know if Luck will play in the second or third week of the preseason, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.
