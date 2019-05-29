Colts' Andrew Luck: Still bothered by calf

Luck (calf) isn't practicing Wednesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

A calf strain has kept Luck off the field for OTAs, allowing Jacoby Brissett to work with the first-team offense. As long as it doesn't involve his throwing shoulder, a minor injury at this time of year shouldn't really matter for Luck. Training camp will provide plenty of opportunities to work with new targets Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell.

