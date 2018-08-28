Colts' Andrew Luck: Still bothered by foot

Luck (foot) isn't practicing Tuesday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Despite playing through the foot injury in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco, the 28-year-old quarterback is now missing back-to-back days of practice. Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Luck would be fine to play if the team had a regular-season game this weekend. A cautious approach makes sense as the team gears up for a Week 1 home game against the Bengals on Sept. 9.

