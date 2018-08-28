Colts' Andrew Luck: Still bothered by foot
Luck (foot) isn't practicing Tuesday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Despite playing through the foot injury in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco, the 28-year-old quarterback is now missing back-to-back days of practice. Coach Frank Reich said Monday that Luck would be fine to play if the team had a regular-season game this weekend. A cautious approach makes sense as the team gears up for a Week 1 home game against the Bengals on Sept. 9.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Dealing with minor foot injury•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Leads offense efficiently versus 49ers•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Could play deep into second quarter Saturday•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Plays five drives•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Playing time to increase against Baltimore•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Looks sharp in first game since 2016 season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...