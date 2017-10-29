Colts' Andrew Luck: Still dealing with shoulder pain

Luck has sought additional medical opinions to help determine why he's still dealing with pain in his right shoulder, fox59.com reports.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the QB started feeling pain in his shoulder after throwing a couple of weeks ago. In any case, Luck -- who underwent shoulder surgery back in January -- remains without a timetable for a return, and it's reasonable to speculate that he could potentially be done for the season. In his absence, Jacoby Brissett has served as the Colts' starting signal-caller.