Colts' Andrew Luck: Still not throwing footballs

Luck (shoulder) revealed Monday that he still hasn't progressed to throwing a regulation NFL football, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News reports.

Luck's statement contradicts a report from late March which stated that he'd begun throwing footballs. Regardless, he seems to be progressing on schedule, free of any setbacks since the middle of the 2017 season. The 28-year-old declined to share his timetable for a return to throwing, but he did emphasize that he has a plan in place and is hopeful to enter training camp without any limitations, per ESPN.com's Mike Wells. Monday marks the start of the Colts' offseason workout program, allowing Luck and his teammates to get their playbooks from the new staff, led by head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni. Despite losing Donte Moncrief to Jacksonville and Frank Gore to Miami, the Colts appear to have upgraded Luck's supporting cast with the additions of WR Ryan Grant and TE Eric Ebron. The team also owns four of the first 49 picks in the upcoming NFL Draft, with plenty of cap room to add a few more veterans before camp begins. Luck admits that he still doesn't feel like his old self, but he expects to be better than ever when all is said and done, per Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star