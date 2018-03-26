Colts' Andrew Luck: Still on right track
Colts owner Jim Irsay said Monday that he believes Luck (shoulder) has "turned the corner" in his rehab process, Mike Chappell of CBS4 Indy reports. "All indicators are (the) healing is going really well and we feel really optimistic that he's turned the corner and has a full decade ahead of him of excellence,'' Irsay said.
The Colts expect Luck to be present April 9 when they begin their offseason conditioning program. Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Frank Reich all have relayed optimism in recent weeks, with Ballard saying he has no doubt the quarterback will be ready for the start of the regular season. Luck has been working in California with throwing gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, though the regimen hasn't included throwing actual footballs. Irsay nonetheless expects Luck to do some throwing during the offseason program, perhaps starting with voluntary minicamp April 24-25. The Colts added WR Ryan Grant and TE Eric Ebron in free agency, but they lost RB Frank Gore and WR Donte Moncrief. The team also has four of the first 49 picks in the upcoming draft, though it won't come as any surprise if the defense is prioritized.
