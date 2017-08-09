Colts' Andrew Luck: Still shaky for Week 1

Colts GM Chris Ballard doesn't expect Luck (shoulder) to open the regular season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, but Ballard also isn't sure if his star quarterback will be ready for Week 1, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.

The Colts will only keep Luck on the PUP list heading into the regular season if there's little-to-no chance he'll be available before Week 6. It otherwise makes sense to keep him on the roster and simply make him inactive on gamedays if he isn't quite ready at the beginning of the campaign. While his Week 1 status remains up in the air, Luck has made significant progress in his throwing program the past two weeks, rebuilding motion and strength in his right shoulder, Pelissero reports. The Colts have made it clear they won't rush Luck's process, preferring he miss some games rather than risk a re-injury that would end his season and possibly have long-term complications. Scott Tolzien has led the first-team offense during training camp.