Colts' Andrew Luck: Still sidelined at OTAs
Luck (calf) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.
At this point, it seems pretty safe to say that Luck will be held out of all of OTAs for the third straight season. The calf strain the quarterback is dealing with doesn't seem to be a huge concern for the Colts, and they should have another update on his health once the team begins its mandatory minicamp next week.
