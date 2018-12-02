Colts' Andrew Luck: Streak snapped with shutout loss

Luck completed 33 of 52 passes for 248 yards and an interception in Sunday's 6-0 loss to Jacksonville. He also rushed twice for 16 yards.

Luck couldn't get anything going against a swarming Jaguars defense that looked more like last year's stellar unit than this season's mistake-prone group. He finally found a rhythm on Indianapolis' frantic final drive, but a dubious call that awarded Jacksonville a tackle in-bounds rather than stopping the clock with a few seconds left ended the game. This disappointing performance snapped an eight-game streak with at least three touchdown passes in each for Luck, and starting a new such streak won't be easy against the red-hot Texans in Week 14.