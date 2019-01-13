Colts' Andrew Luck: Struggles in divisional round

Luck completed 19 of 36 passes for 203 yards and one touchdown while rushing twice for 17 yards in Saturday's 31-13 playoff loss to the Chiefs.

The Colts didn't manage any offensive points until the fourth quarter -- though Adam Vinatieri did miss a 23-yard field goal -- as Luck went 7 of 12 for 76 yards in the first half. The usually porous Chiefs defense put on their best display of the season, as they were able to apply pressure and disrupt Luck's passing lanes early on. The 5.6 yards per attempt represent his worst output since being shutout at Jacksonville in Week 13.