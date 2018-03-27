Colts' Andrew Luck: Throwing footballs
Luck (shoulder) has progressed to throwing footballs as part of his rehab work, Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star reports.
This would seem to be what Colts owner Jim Irsay was referring to with his Monday comment that Luck has "turned the corner" in his rehab process. The quarterback isn't throwing at full speed, but it's nonetheless a huge step in the right direction as the Colts prepare to begin their offseason workout program April 9. Luck is expected to be there, and he could begin making on-field throws to teammates at voluntary minicamp April 24-25. He'll be directing an Indianapolis offense that added Ryan Grant and Eric Ebron but lost Frank Gore and Donte Moncrief. More help should be coming in the draft, as the Colts own four of the first 49 picks.
