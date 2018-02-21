Colts' Andrew Luck: Throwing weighted balls rather than football
Updating a previous report, Luck (shoulder) has resumed throwing weighted balls rather than a football, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Considering that the weighted balls are heavier than the football, Luck's announcement Tuesday that he has ruled out the possibility of a second surgery on his throwing shoulder seems to have some merit. Now throwing for the first time since being shut down in late October, Luck's progress will likely be monitored extra carefully as the Colts aim to get him ready for the 2018 campaign after he was sidelined for all of last season. According to Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star, Luck, who is training in California with noted quarterback and throwing motion gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, said that his main focus at this time is strengthening the muscles around the shoulder to make sure he's capable of handling a full workload by the time the upcoming season starts. It remains to be seen if he'll rejoin the Colts for Organized Team Activities this spring or if he'll be on the field for the start of training camp in the summer.
