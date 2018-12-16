Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for 192 yards

Luck completed 16 of 27 pass attempts for 192 yards and gained 20 additional yards on six carries during Sunday's 23-0 win over the Cowboys.

Luck completed just 59 percent of his passes and averaged 7.1 yards per attempt while struggling against a solid Cowboys defense. He benefited from an outstanding day from the defense and the running game, however, which merely required him to manage the offense efficiently. Luck has struggled by his lofty standards of late, posting a 2:2 TD:INT over the last three games and topping 250 yards just once in that stretch. He'll face a more favorable matchup at home against the Giants next Sunday.