Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for 464 yards, four scores

Luck completed 40 of 62 passes for 464 yards, four touchdowns and a two-point conversion during Sunday's 37-34 loss to Houston. He added 11 yards on the ground and fumbled twice, losing one.

Down eight with less than three minutes to go, Luck marched the Colts down the field for 85 yards, capping it off with a nine-yard strike to Nyheim Hines and a fake-hand-off drop pass to Chester Rogers for the two-point conversion. Indy hasn't been bashful about letting Luck air it out, as he has attempted at least 40 passes in three of four games and has averaged 46.5 attempts per game. That's all well and good, but ending a game with 41 rushing yards, 11 of them from Luck, isn't exactly the way to keep a franchise quarterback with past shoulder trouble on the field. In the meantime, Luck takes on a New England team Thursday that bounced back in a big way in Week 4.