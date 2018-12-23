Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for two scores in win
Luck completed 31 of 47 passing attempts for 357 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Giants. He also rushed six times for 20 yards.
The Colts scored just one rushing touchdown in the first half, but Luck threw a short score in each of the final two quarters, including a one-yard pass to Chester Rogers with under a minute remaining to win the game. It was an important rebound for the most important week of the fantasy season after the 29-year-old threw for just 192 yards and no touchdowns in Week 15. Indianapolis will wrap up the regular season at Tennessee in Week 17.
