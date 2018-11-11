Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws three TDs in win over Jaguars
Luck completed 21 of 29 pass attempts for 285 yards, three touchdowns and one interception during Sunday's 29-26 win over the Jaguars.
Luck was sharp against one of the league's best pass defenses, completing 72 percent of his passes while connecting with eight different receivers. He threw a pair of touchdown passes to Eric Ebron and added another to Mo Alie-Cox, pushing his TD:INT to 10:1 over the last three games. Luck now has at least three touchdown passes in each of his last six games and has helped his team win three straight to get back near .500 for the season. He'll look to continue what's been a tremendous bounce-back campaign next Sunday against the Titans.
