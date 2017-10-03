Colts' Andrew Luck: To be worked back into practice

Luck (shoulder) is expected to work his way back into practice this week, Mike Chappell of of CBS 4 News Indianapolis reports.

General manager Chris Ballard indicated on a radio show Monday evening that the Colts will, "slowly start working [Luck] back into practice this week." While the team having a plan in place is certainly cause for optimism, it does not sound as though a return to game action is in the immediate future. Luck will likely need two or three weeks of concentrated practice before he will be ready to take snaps under center on a game day. Oct. 16 against the Titans would likely be his earliest possible return date, while Oct. 22 at home against the Jaguars would be more likely. However, it remains to be seen how quickly the team integrates their franchise quarterback into practice, and how his shoulder reacts to the work.