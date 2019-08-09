Colts' Andrew Luck: To miss next three practices

Luck (calf) will not participate in the next three practices, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Coach Frank Reich said that Luck is still dealing with some pain, so it looks like the Colts are going to continue to be cautious with their starting quarterback. Luck has insisted that he will be ready for the start of the regular season, but he will continue to be monitored on a week-to-week basis. Expect another update to come at some point in the middle of next week.