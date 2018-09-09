Colts' Andrew Luck: Tops 300 yards in long-awaited return
Luck completed 39 of 53 passes for 319 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 34-23, season-opening loss to the the Bengals. He also rushed once for seven yards.
Luck threw a red-zone interception on his second pass, but he bounced back beautifully. He led the offense down to the one-yard line on the next drive before settling for a field goal, then connected with tight end Eric Ebron for a 26-yard touchdown on the subsequent possession. Indianapolis failed to get much going on the ground without Marlon Mack (hamstring), and Luck failed to close this one out after connecting with T.Y. Hilton for a five-yard score to take a 23-10 lead in the third quarter. While the Colts came up short here, it was nice to see Luck look mostly sharp in his return from a shoulder injury that's kept him out since 2016. Luck also admitted today that his shoulder injury was exacerbated by a snowboarding accident in the 2015-16 offseason.
