Colts' Andrew Luck: Tosses three scores versus Titans

Luck completed 23 of 29 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 38-10 win over the Titans.

How is that arm doing? Pretty well, it seems, as Luck javelined a 68-yard touchdown pass on a rope to speedster T.Y. Hilton midway through the second quarter, one of two touchdown passes the two connected for on the day. Luck has been dominating his competition over the past month with a 13:1 touchdown:interception ratio over his past four games. Also notable is the fact that Indianapolis has built some semblance of a running attack with Marlon Mack, Jordan Wilkins and Nyheim Hines taking some heat off of Luck. He'll be given a challenge next Sunday against a Miami defense ranked in the top 10 in the league in opponent passer rating at 89.6.