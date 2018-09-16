Colts' Andrew Luck: Tosses two scores in Week 2 win
Luck completed 21 of 31 passes for 179 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while adding two yards on four carries in Sunday's 21-9 win over Washington.
Luck hooked up with Eric Ebron for a seven-yard touchdown on the opening drive and added a three-yard score to T.Y. Hilton in the fourth quarter. Hilton was his favorite target throughout, accounting for 83 of Luck's 179 passing yards. While this wasn't an exceptional performance by any means, Luck made the throws he needed to and, most importantly, didn't seem limited whatsoever by the shoulder injury that forced him to miss all of last season.
