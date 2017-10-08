Colts' Andrew Luck: Unlikely to play until November

Luck (shoulder) is considered highly doubtful to suit up in any of the Colts' four games in October, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Though Luck took a step forward by practicing this week on a limited basis, he'll still need multiple weeks of sharing reps with interim starter Jacoby Brissett following a long layoff from offseason shoulder surgery before the Colts feel comfortable clearing their franchise quarterback to play. Luck had previously been limited to throwing on the side for multiple weeks as part of a measured strength program, and after making it through that step of the recovery process without incident, he'll incrementally raise his level of involvement in practice throughout October with an eye on making his 2017 debut around midseason. In the meantime, Brissett, who has performed acceptably since displacing Scott Tolzien as the interim starter in Week 2, should continue to lead the Indianapolis offense until Luck returns.