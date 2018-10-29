Colts' Andrew Luck: Up to 23 touchdowns through eight weeks

Luck completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing a two-point conversion in Sunday's 42-28 win over Oakland.

Indianapolis enjoyed a balanced and effective approach on offense, as Luck threw for three scores while the rushing attack produced 222 yards and two touchdowns. He may not be piling up prolific yardage totals -- averaging a respectable 273.4 per game -- but Luck has been a touchdown machine with 23 heading into his Week 9 bye compared to eight interceptions.