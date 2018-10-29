Colts' Andrew Luck: Up to 23 touchdowns through eight weeks
Luck completed 22 of 31 passes for 239 yards and three touchdowns while also throwing a two-point conversion in Sunday's 42-28 win over Oakland.
Indianapolis enjoyed a balanced and effective approach on offense, as Luck threw for three scores while the rushing attack produced 222 yards and two touchdowns. He may not be piling up prolific yardage totals -- averaging a respectable 273.4 per game -- but Luck has been a touchdown machine with 23 heading into his Week 9 bye compared to eight interceptions.
More News
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Paces blowout win with four touchdowns•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Comes up short in comeback•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Racks up big numbers in defeat•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Throws for 464 yards, four scores•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: No health concerns on final play•
-
Colts' Andrew Luck: Grounded in Philly•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...