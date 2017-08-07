Colts' Andrew Luck: Watching practice
Luck (shoulder) has been seen watching practice both Saturday and Sunday, but head coach Chuck Pagano said nothing has changed to suggest his activation from the Physically Unable to Perform list was imminent, the Indianapolis Star reports. "I wouldn't read too much into it if I was you," Pagano said.
At least Luck has been seen making some kind of progress, as he was also spotted rehabbing with other injured players Saturday according to ESPN, but few details have been given on his injury during training camp so far. Colts general manager Chris Ballard has said he expects Luck to come off the preseason PUP list before the regular season begins. Luck, however, said a the start of training camp that he's not yet ready to commit to playing the regular-season opener as he works his way back from surgery to repair a slightly torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
