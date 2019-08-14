Colts' Andrew Luck: Week 1 decision up in air

Coach Frank Reich would like to make a decision on the Week 1 starting quarterback between Luck (calf/ankle) and Jacoby Brissett after the Colts' third preseason game on Aug. 24 against the Bears, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Because GM Chris Ballard is of the belief that Luck won't make an appearance during exhibition season, the veteran signal-caller likely will have to return to practice and make significant progress to gain the Colts' confidence. Previously diagnosed with a strained left calf, Luck also is tending to a high-ankle issue, a combination that has allowed for just three training camp practices to date. While Luck focuses on rehabilitation, the Colts will continue to give Brissett first-team reps in preparation for potential life without the former to kick off the campaign.