Colts' Andrew Luck: Will be eased into action

Luck will see his work limited early in training camp after missing OTAs and June minicamp while recovering from a calf strain. "Just working him back in," GM Chris Ballard told the Indianapolis Star. "We don't want him to get out here and have a setback."

While it would be optimal to see Luck going full speed at the onset of camp, it doesn't sound like he's in any danger of not being ready for the start of the regular season. Between an upgrade in skill-position weapons and one of the league's best offensive lines, Luck has a prime setup to pile up yards and touchdowns.