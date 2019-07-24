Colts' Andrew Luck: Will be eased into action
Luck will see his work limited early in training camp after missing OTAs and June minicamp while recovering from a calf strain. "Just working him back in," GM Chris Ballard told the Indianapolis Star. "We don't want him to get out here and have a setback."
While it would be optimal to see Luck going full speed at the onset of camp, it doesn't sound like he's in any danger of not being ready for the start of the regular season. Between an upgrade in skill-position weapons and one of the league's best offensive lines, Luck has a prime setup to pile up yards and touchdowns.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy: Gordon's holdout, Julio's foot
As Melvin Gordon starts making Fantasy drafters sweat, Julio Jones' foot gives reason for concern...
-
Building your perfect Fantasy roster
Jamey Eisenberg uses Average Draft Position data to build his perfect team from four different...
-
Heath Cummings Breakouts 2.0
Jameis Winston and Dalvin Cook have shown top-12 upside, and Heath Cummings says they'll do...
-
Fantasy Six Pack: Breakouts
Our team of analysts takes on six big questions about breakouts, giving their favorites, some...
-
2019 rankings, sleepers: Target Winston
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...