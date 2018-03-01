Colts' Andrew Luck: Will be ready for Week 1

General manager Chris Ballard is confident that Luck (shoulder), who is set to report to the Colts' offseason program April 2, will be under center for Week 1 of the regular season, Zak Keefer of the Indy Star reports. "Do I have any doubt that he's going to be ready?" Ballard asked Wednesday. "No, I don't."

Ballard's comments are his boldest to date, and they're significant since he's been tempered in his expectations for Luck's eventual return compared to owner Jim Irsay and former head coach Chuck Pagano. The plan is for Luck -- who hasn't been cleared to resume throwing footballs -- to remain in Los Angeles training with quarterback coaches Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, specifically focusing on strengthening his shoulder and using a weighted ball to "shape his motion" in order for Luck to prepare for his impending throwing program. The expectation is that Luck will be throwing on a full-time basis by April or May. As long as he avoids any setbacks in his recovery, Luck seems to be on track to be of service to fantasy owners in 2018.